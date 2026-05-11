The BLOOM Maternal Health program from the Dubois County Health Department is partnering with LifeSpring Health Systems and Jasper Obstetrics and Gynecology to present the Women’s Summer Series, a free six-week educational program focused on women’s health and wellness.

The series will take place each Wednesday at 6 p.m. from June 3 through July 8, 2026, at the Dubois County Health Department. Participants may attend one or more sessions.

Throughout the series, women’s health professionals will lead discussions on a variety of topics impacting women at every stage of life. Sessions are designed to provide practical information, helpful resources and real-life guidance in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Weekly topics include:

Mental Health

Movement

Nutrition

Hormones

Pelvic Health

Primary Care

Separate registration is required for each session.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for women in our community to learn more about their health and connect with local experts,” said Katie Schnaus, nurse for the BLOOM Maternal Health program at the Dubois County Health Department. “This series is designed to empower women with knowledge and practical tools they can use in everyday life.”

For more information or to register for a session, visit the Dubois County Health Department Facebook page or the News and Events page on the Dubois County Health Department website. Questions may also be directed to the Dubois County Health Department at (812) 481-7050.