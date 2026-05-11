Tickets are now on sale for the 44th Annual WBDC Country Showdown, presented by German American Bank, set for Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Jasper Arts Center.

Hosted by WBDC 100.9FM, the WBDC Country Showdown remains one of Southern Indiana’s longest-running and most popular country music talent competitions. This year’s event will once again showcase outstanding performers from across the region while supporting an important local organization.

The 2026 featured nonprofit partner is the Dubois County 4-H Council. Two dollars from every advance ticket sold will be donated directly to the council to help fund youth development, leadership, and educational opportunities for local 4-H members.

Advance tickets are $15 and are available now at the WBDC studios, located at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper, during regular business hours. Any remaining tickets will be sold for $20 at the door on the night of the event.

Now in its 44th year, the WBDC Country Showdown offers contestants the chance to compete for more than $1,000 in cash and prizes, along with the opportunity to perform at the Indiana State Fair later this summer.

2026 Contestant Lineup

Austin Beliles — Monrovia, Indiana

Borrowed Time — Bristow, Indiana

Conor Hart — Birdseye, Indiana

Darion Oakman — Odon, Indiana

Dawn Keller — Bloomfield, Indiana

Gayle Parks & Dean Smith — Huntingburg, Indiana

Justin Hayse — Jasper, Indiana

Logan McKeighen — Orleans, Indiana

Michael Bowman — Dale, Indiana

Noah McWilliams — Huntingburg, Indiana

Rex Anderson — Jasper, Indiana

The evening will also feature a special performance by Jenna Rose and The Ramblers, who will serve as the house band and back up contestants throughout the competition.

The WBDC Country Showdown continues to be a cornerstone event in Southern Indiana, celebrating local talent, strengthening community partnerships, and providing family-friendly entertainment for audiences of all ages.