34 graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology were recently awarded master’s degrees at the 2026 commencement ceremony.
During the ceremony, held on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, Angie Greulich, of Jasper, IN, Saint Meinrad alumna and charitable giving relationship manager for Catholic Relief Services, gave the address.
Receiving Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:
- Ryan Carlson and Ben Keating, Diocese of Little Rock, AR
- Hunter Dickens, Diocese of Owensboro, KY
- Michael Florin and Matthew Henry, Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend, IN
- Steven Kehoe and Sean Sullivan, Diocese of Springfield, IL
- Lucas LaRosa, Luke Roesener, and Todd Seiler, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN
- Hong Le, Thang Trinh, and Peter Trinh, Diocese of Thanh Hóa, Vietnam
- Brother Isaac Levering, OSB, and Brother George Meredith, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, IN
Receiving Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were:
- Stanley Amuchaka, Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend, IN
- Karen Guilford, Harrison, OH
- Joseph Hayden, Evansville, IN
- Christopher Hickman, Louisville, KY
- Glenn Hutchens, Nashville, TN
- David Johnson, Springfield, TN
- John Knight, Henderson, KY
- John Molitor, Milford, DE
- Kathleen Morley, Downers Grove, IL
- Moses Ndung’u, Glenmary Home Missioners, OH
- Aaron Noll, Bloomington, IN
- Robert Peters, Cape Girardeau, MO
- Shanda Purcell, Mayfield, KY
- Eugene Ritter, Weaverville, NC
- Edward Saer, Little Rock, AR
- Jacob Schneider, Diocese of Evansville, IN
- Robert Schulenburg, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Elizabeth Suaso, Rochester, MN
- Kathleen Weaver, Indianapolis, IN
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