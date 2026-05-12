Shanda Purcell of Mayfield, KY, receives her Master of Arts in Theology diploma during commencement in St. Bede Theater at Saint Meinrad on May 9, 2026.

34 graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology were recently awarded master’s degrees at the 2026 commencement ceremony.

During the ceremony, held on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, Angie Greulich, of Jasper, IN, Saint Meinrad alumna and charitable giving relationship manager for Catholic Relief Services, gave the address.

Receiving Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:

Ryan Carlson and Ben Keating, Diocese of Little Rock, AR

Hunter Dickens, Diocese of Owensboro, KY

Michael Florin and Matthew Henry, Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend, IN

Steven Kehoe and Sean Sullivan, Diocese of Springfield, IL

Lucas LaRosa, Luke Roesener, and Todd Seiler, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN

Hong Le, Thang Trinh, and Peter Trinh, Diocese of Thanh Hóa, Vietnam

Brother Isaac Levering, OSB, and Brother George Meredith, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, IN

Receiving Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were: