Representative Mark Messmer (R-IN) recently joined the chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, Representative Tim Walberg (R-MI), for a field hearing in Fort Branch, titled “Protecting Workers and Powering America: The Future of Mining.”

The hearing, held at the Vincennes University Gibson County Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics, examined workforce development, mine safety, domestic energy production, and the future of the mining industry in Indiana and across the United States.

During the hearing, witnesses highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong domestic mining industry to support America’s energy independence, manufacturing sector, and electric grid reliability, as well as focused on the role Indiana coal continues to play in delivering affordable and reliable energy for families and businesses.

Testimony discussed how modern mining operations have evolved through advanced technology, stronger safety standards, autonomous equipment, and enhanced dust monitoring systems. Industry leaders also addressed workforce shortages and the need to combat outdated misconceptions surrounding careers in mining.

Additionally, witnesses raised concerns regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s 2024 silica rule, arguing the regulation imposes costly burdens on operators without improving worker safety and could place additional strain on mining communities and jobs. Testimony also examined how previous enforcement practices under the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) created unnecessary compliance challenges for mine operators.

Both Messmer and Walberg emphasized the importance of supporting workforce training programs, promoting safe mining practices, and creating a regulatory environment that allows the mining industry to continue growing and supporting American energy production.