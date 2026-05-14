A Tuesday evening traffic stop in Shoals led to the arrest of a Freelandville man on multiple drug-related charges, according to Indiana State Police.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. May 12, Trooper Austin Collins and Trooper Nick Goller stopped a beige 2005 Chevrolet Silverado for speeding on U.S. 50. During the stop, police said Trooper Goller observed indicators of criminal activity, and a records check revealed driver Robert J. Neukam, 58, had an active Vigo County warrant.

After Neukam was taken into custody, officers reportedly found suspected methamphetamine on his person. Trooper Collins’ K-9 partner Leo later alerted to the vehicle, leading to the discovery of suspected legend drugs, controlled substances and paraphernalia. Police also said Neukam showed signs of impairment.

Neukam was transported to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test before being taken to the Martin County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.