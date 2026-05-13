Ferdinand Heimatfest, sponsored by Best Home Furnishings, has released its official 2026 Schedule of Events for Saturday, June 20, 2026. All times are Eastern and events will take place at the Ferdinand Community Center Grounds unless otherwise noted.

For registration information and updates, visit Ferdinand Heimatfest Official Website or the festival’s Facebook page.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Schedule

Time Event Location 8:00 AM Heimatfest 5K Run/Walk & Kid’s Fun Run Forest Park High School Main Entrance 9:00 AM Tri-County YMCA Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament 18th Street Park 9:00 AM Ferdinand Heimatfest Car/Truck/Bike Show sponsored by Forest Park Band Boosters Community Center Grounds 9:00 AM Indiana DNR Safety Training sponsored by Forest Park FFA (Registration Required) Ferdinand Community Center 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Wild Weather Tri-County YMCA 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Select Food Booths Open Community Center Grounds 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM Feller Express Interactive Dinosaur Experience Tri-County YMCA 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM Backyard BBQ Contest Sampling sponsored by Southern Indiana Butcher Supply Ferdinand Library Parking Lot 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM German American Bank Family Fun Zone Inflatables Family Fun Zone 1:00 PM Horseshoe Tournament 18th Street Park Lower Horseshoe Pits 3:00 PM – 12:00 AM Beer Garden Opens Community Center Grounds 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM (or sold out) VFW Post 11365 BBQ Chicken and Pork Chop Dinner Inside Ferdinand Community Center 5:00 PM – 10:30 PM Food Booths Open Community Center Grounds 5:00 PM Forest Park FFA Kidde Pedal Pull German American Bank Family Fun Zone 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Face Painting & Glitter Stencils German American Bank Family Fun Zone 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Balloon Guy German American Bank Family Fun Zone 6:30 PM Silly Safari’s presented by Weyer Electric Community Center Stage 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM First and Main presented by Jasper Engines & Transmissions Uebelhor Chevy & Toyota Main Stage 10:00 PM America’s 250th Fireworks Celebration presented by Grinnell Mutual Ferdinand Farmers Mutual Insurance Group Community Center Grounds

The German American Bank Hospitality Tent will also feature turtle soup and raffle tickets for sale throughout Friday and Saturday while supplies last. Raffle License Number: 014523.