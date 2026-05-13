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Ferdinand Heimatfest, sponsored by Best Home Furnishings, has released its official 2026 Schedule of Events for Saturday, June 20, 2026. All times are Eastern and events will take place at the Ferdinand Community Center Grounds unless otherwise noted.

For registration information and updates, visit Ferdinand Heimatfest Official Website or the festival’s Facebook page.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Schedule

TimeEventLocation
8:00 AMHeimatfest 5K Run/Walk & Kid’s Fun RunForest Park High School Main Entrance
9:00 AMTri-County YMCA Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament18th Street Park
9:00 AMFerdinand Heimatfest Car/Truck/Bike Show sponsored by Forest Park Band BoostersCommunity Center Grounds
9:00 AMIndiana DNR Safety Training sponsored by Forest Park FFA (Registration Required)Ferdinand Community Center
10:00 AM – 11:00 AMWild WeatherTri-County YMCA
11:00 AM – 1:00 PMSelect Food Booths OpenCommunity Center Grounds
11:15 AM – 12:15 PMFeller Express Interactive Dinosaur ExperienceTri-County YMCA
11:30 AM – 2:00 PMBackyard BBQ Contest Sampling sponsored by Southern Indiana Butcher SupplyFerdinand Library Parking Lot
12:00 PM – 10:00 PMGerman American Bank Family Fun Zone InflatablesFamily Fun Zone
1:00 PMHorseshoe Tournament18th Street Park Lower Horseshoe Pits
3:00 PM – 12:00 AMBeer Garden OpensCommunity Center Grounds
5:00 PM – 7:30 PM (or sold out)VFW Post 11365 BBQ Chicken and Pork Chop DinnerInside Ferdinand Community Center
5:00 PM – 10:30 PMFood Booths OpenCommunity Center Grounds
5:00 PMForest Park FFA Kidde Pedal PullGerman American Bank Family Fun Zone
6:00 PM – 9:00 PMFace Painting & Glitter StencilsGerman American Bank Family Fun Zone
6:00 PM – 9:00 PMBalloon GuyGerman American Bank Family Fun Zone
6:30 PMSilly Safari’s presented by Weyer ElectricCommunity Center Stage
7:30 PM – 11:30 PMFirst and Main presented by Jasper Engines & TransmissionsUebelhor Chevy & Toyota Main Stage
10:00 PMAmerica’s 250th Fireworks Celebration presented by Grinnell Mutual Ferdinand Farmers Mutual Insurance GroupCommunity Center Grounds

The German American Bank Hospitality Tent will also feature turtle soup and raffle tickets for sale throughout Friday and Saturday while supplies last. Raffle License Number: 014523.

On By Joey Rehl

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