Mildred Joanna “Jo” Anderson, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Jo was born on July 17, 1933, in Petersburg, Indiana, to the late Hubert Ralph and Carrie Elvada (Walts) Loveless. Joanna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married Howard “Andy” Anderson on July 10, 1955, at Cuzco Christian Church.

She spent 32 years as a dedicated teacher at Petersburg Elementary School after earning her B.S degree from Oakland City College and her M.S. degree from Indiana State University. She also worked many extra hours alongside and in support of her husband, Andy, when he served as a coach and athletic director at Francisco, Dubois, Otwell, and Pike Central High Schools. Jo spent many evenings taking tickets and showing her support in the stands. She rarely missed a sporting event when Andy was coaching. Later, she enjoyed supporting all four of her grandsons at their many sporting and school events.

Jo also enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking large homemade meals for her family, baking pies and cobblers, and sewing. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with the many dogs her family brought into her life.

Her petite frame never stopped her from taking on any challenge, and she completed many home improvement projects and could “fix” just about anything. Most importantly, she always put family first and her examples of fortitude and resilience along with her work ethic will live on in her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of almost 71 years, Howard “Andy” Anderson and two daughters, Kim Elliott (Jeff) of Jasper, and Angie Merkley (Steve) of Newburgh, four grandsons: Kyle and Kade Elliott and Andrew and Evan Merkley, along with her brother, Hubert Loveless (Judy) of Oakland City.

Joanna was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Rozanna Morrison of Princeton, Indiana.

There will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held at Shiloh Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.

The family would like to thank St. Charles Health Campus staff for their compassionate care for both Jo and Andy. They would also like to thank the many friends and family who have reached out in any way during this difficult time. Your love, kindness and support mean so much and will never be forgotten.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Otwell High School Alumni Association designated for the Otwell High School Gymnasium improvements at this address: P. O. Box 37, Otwell, IN 47564.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.