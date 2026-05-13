Donna J. Presson, age 77, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:10 a.m., on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born April 16, 1949, in Huntingburg, to Lynden and Anna Mae (Whipking) Neighbors. Donna had a deep love for people and never met a stranger, a quality that was especially evident during her years working at the Pie Pan in Evansville. She enjoyed coloring, painting, and cherished her strong Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Presson; and brother, Bobby Neighbors.

She is survived by two children, April Trapp and Donald Kenney, both of Evansville; two siblings, Jack (Gail) Neighbors of Dale and Vicky (Scott) Litkenhus of Dale; and by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com