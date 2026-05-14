Photo Courtesy of GJCS Facebook Page

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools has announced its Staff Member of the Month for May, recognizing outstanding dedication and service across the corporation.

The honor highlights employees who demonstrate strong leadership, professionalism, excellence in their roles, and a consistent commitment to going above and beyond for students and staff.

This month’s recognition goes to Jane Renner, an instructional assistant at Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools’ Jasper Middle School.

School officials say Renner has spent many years serving in the district and has made a lasting impact on students and staff alike through her steady support, kindness, and willingness to help wherever she is needed.

She is described as someone who regularly steps in to assist teachers, works one-on-one with students needing extra support, and helps maintain a positive and encouraging learning environment. Colleagues also note her strong relationships with students and staff, as she takes time to connect personally and offer support both inside and outside the classroom.

Renner is being recognized for her dependability, compassion, and commitment to creating a welcoming school culture, with staff saying her presence helps bring stability and positivity to the building each day.