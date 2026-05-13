Governor Mike Braun has ceremonially signed Senate Enrolled Act 78, a new ‘bell-to-bell’ cell phone restriction strengthening Indiana’s school cell phone policies to help students focus, support teachers, and improve the classroom environment.



SEA 78 builds on Indiana’s existing restrictions on student device use by setting a clearer standard for limiting cell phones, smartwatches, gaming devices, and other personal wireless communication devices during the school day. The law includes exceptions for emergencies, students with Individualized Education Programs or 504 plans, and medical needs.

Under SEA 78, Indiana schools will be required to update their wireless communication device policies to limit student use of personal devices during the school day. The law also directs the Indiana Department of Education to provide model policy language and implementation guidance for schools.