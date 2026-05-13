Ralph E. Shelby, age 73, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away with family by his side at 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

Ralph was born on September 4, 1952, to Robert and Billie (Cox) Shelby. He married Rachelle Cullison on January 7, 2011, in Henderson, Kentucky.

Ralph began his military career as an E5 Sergeant and retired in military police.

He enjoyed vacations with his wife and spending time with his three fur dogs: JC, who was a service dog for 4 years, Petey and Cora.

He is survived by his wife, Rachelle Shelby, Otwell; three children: Steven (Rusty) Shelby, Kathy Shelby, and Alex (Bree) Patton, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five siblings: Donna Ruhaak, John Dykes, Susan Gray, Betty-Jo Owens, Tammie Foster, and sister-in-law, Amanda (Chad) Bearden.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Nana Daniels and Mary Tate.

A Celebration of Life for Ralph E. Shelby will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.