Additional felony charges have been filed against Adam R. Hagedorn, 42, of Ferdinand, in connection with an ongoing methamphetamine investigation in Dubois County.

Hagedorn was previously arrested in March after authorities allegedly found approximately 211 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. At that time, Dubois Superior Court Judge Anthony Quinn set bond at $50,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring.

On May 13, prosecutors filed a new case charging Hagedorn with dealing in methamphetamine as both a Level 2 and Level 4 felony. Authorities said the new charges stem from controlled drug buys that occurred prior to his March arrest.

During an initial hearing Wednesday in Dubois Superior Court, Judge Quinn set bond in the new case at $20,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring and drug screens if bond is posted.

Hagedorn’s total bond now stands at $70,000 cash only.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.