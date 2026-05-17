The Dubois County Veterans Council has announced they will be honoring Pvt Roman E. Steltenpohl with the 2026 Memorial Day Deceased Veteran Recognition.

The Dubois County Veterans Council and all 13 veterans organizations invite the public to honor and remember Pvt. Roman E. Steltenpohl, and all of our deceased veterans, at a Memorial Day Ceremony from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026, at The Courthouse Square in downtown Jasper.

This patriotic and solemn ceremony will have family members of Pvt Roman E. Steltenpohl in attendance, as well as patriotic music, solemn ceremonies conducted by numerous organizations, and special guest Mark Messmer speaking on America’s 250th anniversary and the impact that veterans have had for our country.

A small meal and celebration will be held at the Dubois County VFW Post 673 Clubhouse (located at 3131 Suite C North Newton Street in Jasper) after the ceremony is completed from 11:15 AM to 1 PM.

Pvt Roman Steltenpohl was born in Ferdinand, IN, on April 14th, 1925, to Henry & Catherine Steltenpohl. He graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1943 and after High School, like most young men, including his two older brothers Bernard and Herman, he entered the US Army on November 10th, 1943.

Roman attended infantry training at Camp Wheeler, GA, then to Fort Meade, MD. He was sent to England as an Infantryman replacement in May 1944, and assigned to Co K, 3rd BN., 16th Inf Reg, 1st Infantry Div. Pvt Steltenpohl and his unit landed in the first wave on D-Day, June 6th 1944. The unit was specifically targeting the Fox Green sector of Omaha Beach at approximately 0630 a.m. that morning, facing intense German resistance and heavy casualties with the 1st wave of the massive invasion force.

After a slow and steady advance from D-Day on, the unit had moved approximately 50 miles south of Cherbourg, France through the thick hedgerows. On July 25th, Allied bombers bombed and blasted a hole through the hedgerows and German resistance allowing General Patton and the Third Army to advance forward and through the lines.

Pvt Steltenpohl’s unit was in the vicinity of St Lo France, and three days into the massive battle on July 28th, 1944, at just 19 years of age, Pvt Steltenpohl was counted as one of the American Soldiers killed in action fighting to clear out the remaining German resistance.

His parents were notified of his death on August 15th, 1944, by telegram by the War Department, and received his Purple Heart Medal in November 1944. He was interned in the U.S. Military Cemetery at St. Laurent, France. The family desired that his body to be returned after the war, and four years later, Feb 10th, 1948, the remains of Pvt Steltenpohl arrived on the Ferdy Flyer railroad train.

Members of the Ferdinand American Legion Honor Guard, received Pvt Steltenpohl’s remains and escorted the coffin to the Becher Funeral home. Assisting the Ferdinand American Legion was the Huntingburg and Jasper American Legions, The Dubois County VFW Post 673, and The Dubois County Chapter of the Purple Heart in paying their respects. On Feb 12,1948, a solemn mass was held in the St. Ferdinand church, with a burial in the St Ferdinand Cemetery’s Soldiers Row along with other service members killed during World War II and World War I.

In November 1948, his parents received a Bronze Star Medal awarded to Pvt Steltenpohl for his eternal service to his country.