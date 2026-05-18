Deaconess Memorial Medical Center has announced the latest recipient of its DAISY Award, recognizing Kim Bayer, BSN, RN, for outstanding nursing care and compassion.

Bayer, who practices in the hospital’s Radiology Department, was nominated by a patient who described her as a nurse who connects with patients on a personal level while providing exceptional care.

Hospital officials thanked Bayer for the dedication and compassion she demonstrates to patients each day.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors nurses for extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care. Deaconess Memorial Medical Center recognizes one nurse with the award each quarter as part of its partnership with the program.

More information about nominating a nurse can be found through Deaconess Health System or by contacting Anna Borden in Human Resources at 812-996-1488.