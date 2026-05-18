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Pike County Guesthouse Motel & Coin Laundry Redevelopment Project Receiving Over $200K Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Honors Kim Bayer with Prestigious DAISY Award

In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Katherine Paulin and Katie Warren of the Salience Neuro Rehab to discuss Speech-Language-Hearing month, and the physical, neurological, and environment factors that can affect the brain.

On By Jane Jackson

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