In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Katherine Paulin and Katie Warren of the Salience Neuro Rehab to discuss Speech-Language-Hearing month, and the physical, neurological, and environment factors that can affect the brain.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Katherine Paulin and Katie Warren of the Salience Neuro Rehab to discuss Speech-Language-Hearing month, and the physical, neurological, and environment factors that can affect the brain.
You must be logged in to post a comment.