Viola M. Wylie, age 89 of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Brookdale Senior Living in Bloomington, Indiana.

Viola was born in Ireland, Indiana on November 20, 1935 to Edward and Helen (Renner) Wehr. She married Clarence Wylie in 1981, and he preceded her in death in 1991.

She started her career working in the hospitality industry, and later retired from Cook Medical in Bloomington.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, and fishing.

Surviving is one son, Mark Howard (Debbie), Avon, one daughter, Diane Mayer, Winslow, and four grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one daughter, Patricia Thompson, two sisters: Helene Matthews, and Eileen Vogler, and two brothers: Norbert Wehr, and Herman Wehr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Viola Wylie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time at St. Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

