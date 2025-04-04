Kenneth G. Faulkenberg, 88, of St. Meinrad, passed away on Thursday, April 3rd at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

He was born June 6, 1936, in Perry County to Vernon and Marie (Harbaville) Faulkenberg. Kenneth married Mary Ann Rupprecht on August 29, 1959, in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church.

Kenneth was a retired coal miner and proudly served as a volunteer fireman with the St. Meinrad Fire Department for 64 years. He also served in the U.S. Army for three years, from 1955 to 1958. Kenneth was a member of the St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 and a faithful member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church.

He was known as a hard-working, kind man who was always smiling. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his farm, affectionately known as the Poor Farm.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Faulkenberg of St. Meinrad; a son, Terry (Cyndy) Faulkenberg of St. Meinrad; and three daughters, Tracy (Sam) Schaefer of Ferdinand, Tammy (Bill) Sandage of Bristow, and Toni (Jeff) Vaal of St. Meinrad. He is also survived by one brother, Larry (Millie) Faulkenberg of Bristow; two sisters, Mary Wheatley of Evansville and Linda (Sylvan) May of Bristow; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Travis) Shelton, Breanna (Joe) Smith, Jesse (Mandy) Schaefer, Dana (Ryan) Balbach, Heather (Jonathan) Jones, Tiffani Ubelhor, Jenna (Sam) Smith, and Trevor (Teresa) Vaal; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, RaeAnn Ubelhor; a Godson, Jason Faulkenberg; his sister, Joyce Niehaus, and her husband, Frank Niehaus; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Faulkenberg.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 7th at 11:00 a.m. Central Time at St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. CT until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Meinrad Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.