Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in March 2025. His office is encouraging consumers to take advantage of opportunities available to them to return, fix, dispose of, or replace a purchased recalled item that could be harmful.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in March:

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice, which is linked for all products mentioned above. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued before March 2025, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.