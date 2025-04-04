Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in March 2025. His office is encouraging consumers to take advantage of opportunities available to them to return, fix, dispose of, or replace a purchased recalled item that could be harmful.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in March:
- Interior Resources Recalls Children’s Steel Utility Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Bunk Beds (Recall Alert)
- George Oliver Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Wayfair.com by Pliman
- NFH Iron Dietary Supplement Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Imported by Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (NFH)
- APOTHEKE Recalls Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Crate & Barrel
- LINKCOO Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by LINKCOO
- LaRose Industries Recalls Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem Jewelry Kits Due to Risk of Skin, Eye and Respiratory Irritation and Sensitization; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act
- Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with Chain Guards Due to Fall Hazard
- Arsell Recalls Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL Bottle Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com
- Segway Recalls Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury
- GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct
- Sensio Recalls Steam Espresso Machines Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards
- VC Group Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
- Woolite Delicates Detergent Recalled by Reckitt Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
- Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard
- Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co.
- Kimpex Recalls Snowmobile Ski and Adaptor Kits Due to Crash Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury
- Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell XL Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com
- Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Gerolsteiner
- Onasti Toddler Tower Stools Recalled Due to Serious Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Blissful-Time
- Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Vision Climbing Harnesses Due to Fall Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death
- Chews Life Recalls Silicone Rosary and Decade Teethers Due to Choking Hazard
- Meijer Recalls Konwin Desktop Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
- Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Gates and Enclosures; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by HabiLife Direct
- BMC Recalls Kaius 01 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall Hazard
- Sublue Recalls Lithium-Ion Batteries Sold for Sublue Mix Underwater Scooters Due to Fire Hazard
- Lolanta Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce
- Taylor Water Technologies Recalls Phosphate Reagent Bottles Sold with Test Kits Due to Risk of Severe Chemical Burns; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child-Resistant Packaging
- Love Our Home Braided Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Shein.com by Love Our Home
- Round 2 Recalls Auto World Unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit Slot Cars Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets
- Children’s Nightgowns, Pajama Sets and Robes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by Marie-Chantal
- Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; Risk of Serious Injury or Death
- Luv n’ care Recalls Nuby Stroller Fans Due to Laceration Injury Hazard
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice, which is linked for all products mentioned above. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued before March 2025, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.
