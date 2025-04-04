The City of Jasper has announced that the Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, April 18th, 2025, for Good Friday.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, January 19th, 2025.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Friday, April 18th, 2025, will be collected on Thursday, April 17th, 2025. Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. Trash and scheduled recycling should be placed at the curbside by 7 AM.