The Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School has recently been recognized as an endorsed Early College High School by the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis on April 4th, 2025.

Endorsed Early College High Schools offer students the opportunity to graduate from high school with a high school diploma and the Indiana College Core, an associate degree, a technical credential, or 15 or more dual credits, reducing barriers between high school and college.

For the 2022 cohort, 79% of Early College High School program graduates went on to college, compared to 53% of Indiana graduates.

Early College programs are a nationally recognized model, enabling students to earn college credit while in high school. In Indiana, CELL endorses or accredits high-quality Early College High Schools based on their adherence to meeting eight core principles, such as establishing a college-going culture and providing strong student support.

Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High approaches Early College as a whole school cohort. All students have the opportunity to earn dual credits and earn the Indiana College Core distinction. Their number of ICC graduates has continued to grow over the past few years, and by providing these courses, it saves families thousands of dollars as they move into their post-secondary education.

To be considered for endorsement, Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School prepared a portfolio that addressed the eight core principles of Early College High Schools. In addition, a team from CELL visited the school to interview stakeholders about the program and its benefits and challenges before designating the program as endorsed.

As of the 2023-2024 school year, 60 high schools across the state were recognized as endorsed Early College High Schools.

For more information about Early College High Schools and a list of endorsed schools, visit cell.uindy.edu/earlycollege.