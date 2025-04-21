The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that more roads have been closed to traffic due to new rain causing flooding.
As of Friday, April 4th, 2025, at 3:55 PM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 150 North – West of County Road 750 West
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
- County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Dubois Road North East – South of State Road 56
- Meridian Road – South of State Road 162
- St Anthony Road West – South of Schnellville Road
- County Road 230 South – East of State Road 162
- Old Huntingbueg Road – North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road and East of US 231
- County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
- Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
- County Road 850 South – East of Ferdinand Road Northwest
- 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
- County Road 75 West – South of State Road 64
- County Road 660 South – East of County Road 75 West
- County Road 200 West – South of Sunset Drive
- Ferdinand Road Northwest – Two Places East of County Road 200 West
- County Road 75 East – North of Ferdinand Road Northwest
