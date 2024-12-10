Latest News

The new single-lane traffic roundabout planned for the intersection of Indiana Highways 64 and 162 is still on schedule to break ground for construction in the spring of 2025. Local stakeholders can now sign up for text alerts that will soon keep them in the loop about construction, road closures, and other updates.

The roundabout, scheduled to open in 2026, will replace the red-light intersection at the Bretzville junction, six miles southeast of Jasper. Its construction was announced by Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) in 2022.

On By Joey Rehl

