In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Carla Striegel-Winner, Volunteer with the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County, to discuss what the mission of ISAC is, their upcoming events, and what kind of people they are looking to have at these free community events. Allen Pursell: The Last Old Growth Animal in Indiana will be hosted by ISAC on Thursday, April 10th, at the VUJ CTIM Theatre starting at 5:15PM EST with a guided bird walk, and the presentation is to begin at 7:00PM EST.

Visit their website for more information: https://ccservices1.wixsite.com/mysite

https://youtu.be/jr1ob0Kn3fo