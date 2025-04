The Jasper Municipal Water Department has announced the Boil Water Advisory issued on April 3rd, 2025, for the 13 water customers residing on Grassland Hills Road from 3093-3292 Grassland Hills Road, has been lifted.

Water is now deemed safe for human and pet consumption. If your water has discoloration, they advise you to run your cold water tap until it clears.

If you have any questions, contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.