On Friday, April 4th, 2025, at approximately 6:21 PM, Gibson County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Black Ford Escape for traveling 85 in a 55 mph zone on State Road 168 East of US 41.

When a deputy spoke with the driver, identified as 18-year-old, Brock Fetscher, of Evansville, multiple clues were observed that drug activity had been conducted inside the vehicle.

A roadside drug investigation was then conducted, and at its conclusion, Fetscher was taken into custody and booked into the Gibson County Jail.

Fetscher is facing charges of Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.