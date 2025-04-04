Gregory Gene Adams, 69, of Eckerty, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at his residence.

He was born on March 10, 1956, in Dongola, Kentucky to Louis C. Adams and Elizabeth Lorraine (Jones) Adams.

Greg liked to travel, especially to the mountains. He liked to plant large gardens and he loved planting zinnias around the Community Chapel Church where he attended. He was a retiree of Mulzer Crushed Stone.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Louis C. and Elizabeth Adams, sister, Shannon Kelly of Eckerty, brothers, Jeffery Adams of Eckerty, and Sherrill Adams of Taswell.

He is survived by his brothers, James Barry (Alice Faye) Adams of Paoli, Darius, Timothy, and Anthony Adams of Eckerty, sister-in-law, Dorothy Adams of Taswell, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 11:00 A.M at Eckerty Community Chapel Church of the Living God.

Friends may visit on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 10:00 A.M until the time of the service at church. Burial will follow in the Community Chapel Cemetery.

