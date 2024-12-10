Latest News

The Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) is excited to announce it has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Enterprise Mobility Foundation™. This funding will support SWICACC’s essential work in providing advocacy and services to children and families in need throughout Southwest Indiana.

“This grant is a testament to the incredible impact SWICACC has on our community,” said Tammy Lampert, Executive Director at SWICACC. “We are deeply grateful to the Enterprise Mobility Foundation™ for their generosity. This gift not only strengthens our ability to serve but also inspires others to consider supporting our mission. Every contribution makes a meaningful difference in the lives of children.”

SWICACC encourages others to consider grants like this and support the ongoing efforts to create a safer, healthier community for our children.

To learn more about SWICACC’s work and how you can make a difference, please visit https://swicacc.com/ and watch our latest video.

On By Joey Rehl

