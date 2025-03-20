The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) announced $450,145.40 of grant funding for five Indiana Destination Development and eight IN Indiana Placemaking Activation grant projects.

The Indiana Destination Development Grant is a matching grant between $50,000 and $250,000 to fund public high-impact projects that enhance existing tourism. These projects will enhance Indiana’s capacity to attract visitors, provide tourism experiences, and enhance residential quality of life.

The IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant is a matching grant of up to $25,000 to fund signage and placemaking efforts. These projects will showcase local communities and connect them with the rest of the state using the IN Indiana identifier. The grants include a diverse group of locations and projects from urban to rural settings, in both large and small communities, in different regions of the state.

In the local area, the following organizations were awarded an IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant:

City of Boonville (Abraham Lincoln Statues) – $25,000.00

Orange County Economic Development Partnership (Monon South Trail Siloh Murals) – $15,000.00

Spencer County Visitors Bureau, Inc. (Lincoln and Santa Claus Mural) – $2,488.50

Town of Lynnville (Tecumseh Trail Entrance Sign) – $2,639.90

For more information about the awards and grants, go to visitindiana.com/about-iddc/for-industry-partners/awards-grants/.