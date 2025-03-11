On March 10, 2025, at 9:26 p.m. Deputy Eric Powell conducted a traffic stop on a Tan Chevy Suburban for failing to maintain its lane of travel on South Main Street in Princeton. Upon conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Main Deputy Powell identified the driver as 39-year-old Kyler Hensley of Princeton. While speaking with Mr. Hensley Deputy Powell detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver. At that point, Deputy Powell began a roadside DUI investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Mr. Hensley was placed into custody while an inventory of his vehicle was conducted prior to it being towed. During the inventory, Methamphetamines and Drug Paraphernalia were discovered. Mr. Hensley was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal.



Deputy Powell was assisted in his investigation by Deputies Wes Baumgart and Bart Wagner. Also assisting in this investigation were Princeton Officers David Jones and Matt Perry.