In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kris Wehr and Jordan Williams, of Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness, to discuss the history of the non-profit organization, their involvement, and the upcoming 2025 Annual Event happening this Saturday, September 13th, 2025 at Venue 1408 in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Purchase tickets for this event: https://lockingarmsforsuicide.myevent.com/

Find more information about Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness here: https://www.facebook.com/LockingArmsforSuicideAwareness

https://youtu.be/1AIq40hVt0U