Dubois County Sheriff releases statement about mask mandate

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has released some information about the mask mandate.

Dubois County Sheriff, Tom J. Kleinhelter, shared the following letter Friday afternoon:

“In response to the Executive order that Governor Holcomb has instituted which comes into effect on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will not respond for the sole purpose of a complaint that a person or persons are not wearing their mask in public, we will however respond to disturbances as they develop.

This is not intended to start a debate or an argument, it is to just inform the public on how we will respond to calls regarding the order.

At this time, the executive order is being challenged as to whether it is constitutional or not. Therefore, this order can not and will not be enforced by our agency to the extent of legal ramifications.

Additionally, any business or organization may refuse service to anyone individual who refuses to wear a mask. Refusal to leave the business or organization when asked could be treated as Criminal Trespass, which could result in legal ramifications.

Whether you support or oppose the Governor’s decision, I ask of you all, please be respectful and or tactful when addressing another person about mask issues, or if you are confronted about your decision to wear or not wear a mask.

Lets all work together and make good, sound, and respectful decisions. Thank you all in advance for your cooperation during this difficult time.”

God bless,

Sheriff Tom J. Kleinhelter