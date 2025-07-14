Latest News

An early morning traffic stop for speeding in West Baden Springs led to an OVWI arrest on Saturday, July 12. Indiana State Police Trooper Noah Ewing pulled over a vehicle on State Road 56 and found the driver, identified as 24-year-old Todd M. DeYoung of Morocco, Indiana, showing signs of impairment.

DeYoung was taken to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test before being booked into the Orange County Jail, where he remains held on bond. He faces a charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.

The West Baden Police Department assisted in the arrest. All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

On By Joey Rehl

