Jared Atkins talks with Dean Vonderheide, Mayor of the City of Jasper, about the success of the Buffalo Trace Driving Range: Whitey Schroeder Practice Facility, current improvements happening on the Jasper Downtown Square, and the upcoming 2025 Jasper Strassenfest celebration.

Find more information about the City of Jasper and their offerings by visiting their website: https://www.jasperindiana.gov/

https://youtu.be/C9iWZK8W5Cs