Police Looking for Two Involved in Paoli Walmart Shooting

Police in Orange County are searching for two involved in a shooting that took place at the Paoli Walmart Wednesday night.

Allison Shields and Bethany Amburgey, both of New Albany are wanted for questioning regarding the shooting.

They are believed to be driving a red Ford Focus with the license plate number ETH612.

If you have any information on the location of these two individuals, contact Sgt. Brock Werne with the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441 or Detective Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.