Jasper contemplating new Aquatic Facility and Indoor Recreation Center

Jasper may soon see a new Aquatic Facility and Indoor Recreation Center!

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide discussed the idea during the Jasper Chamber of Commerce’s “Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor” event on Wednesday morning.

The new center would replace the current Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool.

The city pool was built in the 1950s, and Vonderheide says it is very dated and needs repairs each year.

The mayor says that revamping it into a new Aquatic Facility and Indoor Recreation Center would be a real economic boost and bring tourism and sports clubs to the city year round.

The city is currently in the process of talking with partners about the project.

Vonderheide says he hopes to break ground for the new center in 2022.