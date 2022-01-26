Monday, January 24, the school board meeting Jasper Consolidated Schools. 

Monday, January 24, the school board meeting was held for Jasper Consolidated Schools.

At the beginning of the meeting, a government class at the high school was recognized called We The People. We The People is a government class taught by Jarred Land where students go in-depth in the constitution and debate skills.

After the wildcat spotlight, the council member went over the quarantine isolation guidelines. At the moment, no matter the county’s color, the guidelines stay the same. The guidelines include staying home for 5 days if you are a close contact as long as you are asymptomatic and return to school with a mask for an additional 5 days if you are not vaccinated. If you are vaccinated and you are a close contact, you are allowed to come to school as normal with a mask for 5 days. As long as the school positive case rate stays at 4% or below, there will be no mask mandate in the school.

the Jasper Elementary addition is still underway and the concrete slab will begin when weather permits.

Lastly, the parks department was approved for opening the cabby O’neill gym for anyone to come to walk, run, play pickleball, and much more during the winter months! There will be more on this when an opening date becomes available.

The next school board meeting will be held in the Jasper high school community room on February 28 at 7 pm.