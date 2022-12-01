Friends of the Jasper Public Library Holiday Book Sale

The Friends of the Jasper Public Library group will be holding a holiday book sale this weekend. This 4-day book sale will include books, audiobooks, DVDs, arts, and crafts, & other holiday gifts.

Sale Times:

Thursday, December 1: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday, December 2: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday, December 3: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Sunday, December 4: 12:00-3:00 PM

There will be discounts on Sunday for the remaining items. The Book sale will be held in the Cherry Meeting Room in the library. Questions can be directed to the library at 812-482-2712.