Latest News

Superior Ag Breaks Ground on Fertilizer Terminal in Spencer County Flooding Keeps 4 Dubois County Roads Closed Producers Explore Pasture Improvement at Greener Pastures Field Day Jasper Square Area Parking Restrictions to Begin Saturday for 2025 Strassenfest Preparations Montgomery Turkey Trot Festival Returns for 54th Year

In preparation for the 2025 Jasper Strassenfest, no parking signs will start to go up on and around the Jasper Square on Saturday, July 26th and Sunday July 27th. The Jaycees will also start to put together their fencing this weekend.

The signage will explain when parking will close spaces since booth setup will be staggered throughout Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings. The square will be permanently closed starting Thursday through Sunday evening (until after teardown).

Some vehicles needed for refilling booths may come through the Square during the AM hours of Thurs, Fri, or Sat, entering or exiting via 231.

If you have any questions contact Booth Coordinator, Landen Wiedenbenner at 812-309-1745.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post