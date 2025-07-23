In preparation for the 2025 Jasper Strassenfest, no parking signs will start to go up on and around the Jasper Square on Saturday, July 26th and Sunday July 27th. The Jaycees will also start to put together their fencing this weekend.

The signage will explain when parking will close spaces since booth setup will be staggered throughout Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings. The square will be permanently closed starting Thursday through Sunday evening (until after teardown).

Some vehicles needed for refilling booths may come through the Square during the AM hours of Thurs, Fri, or Sat, entering or exiting via 231.

If you have any questions contact Booth Coordinator, Landen Wiedenbenner at 812-309-1745.