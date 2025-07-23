The Institute for Sacred Music at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, in St. Meinrad, IN, is offering two upcoming workshops for deacons, focusing on the sung parts of the Mass. The workshops will take place on August 6–7, 2025, and September 25–26, 2025.

These introductory sessions are designed for newly ordained deacons as well as deacons at any stage who wish to gain greater confidence and skill in leading sung liturgy. The workshops offer a practical, supportive environment for exploring the deacon’s vocal roles in the liturgy.

Participants will:

Study the deacon’s sung parts as outlined in the General Instruction of the Roman Missal and the USCCB document Sing to the Lord

Learn foundational vocal techniques to promote healthy singing, including pitch, projection, and vocal control

Rehearse key liturgical recitation formulas, including lection tones and Mass dialogues

The cost is $225 for a single room, $275 for a double room, and $125 for commuters.

For more information or to register, contact Bella Thompson during business hours at 812-357-6336 or ithompson@saintmeinrad.edu or visit: https://www.saintmeinrad.edu/sacred-music/event-calendar/.