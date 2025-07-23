Producers can get first-hand tips from experts on utilizing innovative grazing practices during a field day hosted by the Purdue Extension and Soil and Water Conservation District offices of Dubois, Perry, and Spencer Counties.

Greener Pastures Field Day, designed to help producers more successfully run their own livestock and grazing operations, will be held at the Grant & Bart Weyer Farm, 10683 South 475 East, Ferdinand, Indiana (look for the signs).

The field day, which will take place August 28th beginning at 6:00 p.m. (EDT), will cover numerous pasture best management practices, including native warm-season grass use in pastures, biochar and gypsum utilization, paddock grazing systems, alternative nitrogen sources and legumes, and watering systems. The event also provides an invaluable opportunity to have direct contact with topic specialists and peers.

Registrations are due by August 18 at: https://www.ccsin.org/event-details/greener-pastures-ferdinand-in or via phone at (812)482-1171 ext. 3., with a fee of $10 for materials, hand-outs, and meal by Arnie’s Catering.

This event is supported by Indiana’s conservation partners, including the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, the Clean Water Indiana program, and numerous local sponsors.