Extreme heat is settling into Indiana, with high temperatures and dangerous heat indexes expected today through early next week. Officials are urging residents to stay weather-aware as this kind of heat can be more than just uncomfortable — it can be deadly.

People are encouraged to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and take precautions, such as avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, staying hydrated, wearing appropriate clothing, and never leaving children or pets in parked vehicles.

For updates on heat advisories and safety guidance, follow your local Emergency Management Agency or National Weather Service office. Additional safety tips can be found at getprepared.in.gov.