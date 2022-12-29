Marilyn “Jane” Maxwell (Wright), age 72, of Huntingburg, formerly of Litchfield, Illinois, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.

She was born July 15, 1950, in Litchfield, Illinois, to Allan and Mary Lou (Lakin) Hughes. Jane enjoyed cooking, crafts, and going to musicals and plays. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two husbands, James Arnold Wright and Frank Maxwell.

She is survived by four sons, Jeff Wright of Huntingburg, J.D. (Theresa) Wright of Huntingburg, John Wright of Bloomington, and Jamie Wright of Huntingburg; one daughter, Megan (Lupe) Godoy of Texas; five sisters, Jean, Joy, Jo, Jan and June, all of Montgomery County, Illinois; and by four grandchildren.

A graveside service for Marilyn “Jane” Maxwell will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Birdseye Cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com