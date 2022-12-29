Stanley K. Mullen, age 73 of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 7:15 am on , 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Stanley was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on , 1949, to Chester and Dora Mae (Uppencamp) Mullen.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and had worked as a coal miner for AMAX Coal Company.

Stanley attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, playing games, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are four children, Gretchen Neighbors (Kurt), Huntingburg, Jeff Mullen (Lisa), Tuttle, OK, Jason Mullen, Philippines, and Julie Bruce, Oakland City, IN, four grandchildren, Ty and Mya Neighbors, and Braxton and Cody Mullen, one sister, Brenda Winkler, Santa Claus, and two brothers, David Mullen, Canada and Brian Mullen (Kim), Niceville, FL.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A Celebration of Life Open House for Stanley K. Mullen will be held from Noon until 6 pm on , 2022, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana.

