Gerald L. “Jerry” Haase, age 81 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 9:39 am on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerry was born in Dubois, Indiana on , 1941, to Alois and Veronica (Sander) Haase. He married his wife of 60 years, Shirley Kluesner on , 1962, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He served in the Indiana Army National Guard.

Jerry retired from the Jasper Cabinet Company after over 47 years of service. He also helped on the family farm.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish and was a lifelong member of the Celestine Community Club.

He enjoyed gardening, was an avid hunter and fisherman, playing cards, going to the Celestine Community Club meetings, and shooting matches, and loved spending time with his dog Max and family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Shirley A. Haase, three daughters, Sharon Hoppenjans (Jerry), Mentor, Brenda Daunhauer (Patrick), Ferdinand, and Carla Welp (Arnie), St. Anthony, one son, Glen Haase (Susan), Huntingburg, seven grandchildren, Nick Hoppenjans, Brittany Rahman, Chad Hoppenjans, Felecia Daunhauer, Kayla Hoffman, Breigh Ayer, and Zach Hoffman, three great-grandchildren, Parker Rahman, Drake Rahman, and Boaz Hoppenjans, three sisters, Shirley Giesler (Ronnie), Ferdinand, Carol Sermersheim (Rich), Celestine, and Mary McCain (Don), Jasper, and one brother, Steve Haase (Karen), Otwell.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, Robert Haase.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald L. “Jerry” Haase will be held at 10:00 am on , 2022, at St. Isidore Parish – St. Peter Celestine Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper on th, 2022. The St. Isidore Parish will pray a rosary at 2:30 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, the Celestine Community Club, the Celestine Fire Department, or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com