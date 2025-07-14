James “Jim” Anthony Schroeder, 78 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at home on July 13, 2025.

Jim was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 9, 1947 to Joseph and Esther (Fischer) Schroeder.

He was a 1965 graduate of Jasper High School. He graduated from Vincennes University in 1967 with an AD, then went on to Indiana State University where he continued to earn his BS and Master of Education.

He married his wife of 59 years, Donna Louise Pfister, on February 19, 1966, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He began his teaching career at Celestine Elementary in 1969. He moved to Northeast Dubois Middle School in 1973 teaching math, history, and computer science. He was a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association and the National Education Association and formerly served on the board of directors of VUJC.

Jim retired from teaching after 33 years in 2002 to focus on his role with Dubois-Pike Federal Credit Union which he and others started out of his home’s basement in 1971. His positions within the credit union ranged from bank teller to CEO/CFO, and he served as the lone employee for the first ten years of its existence.

While teaching, he coached 7th and 8th grade boys’ basketball at Northeast Dubois Middle School. He also both refereed and umpired games for the school corporation as well as Jasper Men’s League.

He formerly served as the Financial Secretary for the Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th Degree member, a former board member, and a former Grand Knight. He also served as the Financial Manager for the Columbian Home Association.

Jim was a former head of the Democratic Party of Dubois County, avidly campaigning for both local and national seats in the 80s and 90s. In 2019 he was awarded the Circle of Corydon, a civilian award jointly issued by both the governor and the state congress.

His favorite times were spent at “the Schroeder farm” where he would sit on the porch, squirrel hunt, cut timber, and take Ranger and tractor rides with his grandchildren. He loved gardening and planting his peanuts every year following his father’s footsteps. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and visiting the local casinos. He loved playing sheepshead with family and was always on the hunt for hot dice in craps. He had immense knowledge of World War II and loved to travel to sites from Pearl Harbor to Omaha Beach.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; four sons, Kim (Ann), Kevin, Kurt (Terrae), and Keith (Amanda); nine grandchildren, Ethan, Russell, Jeb, Keegan, Brody, Emory, Parker, Maren, and Truman; four sisters Kate (Neil) Labhart, Rose Ann (Harold) Sanders, Linda (Dave) Lambert, and Christine Prior

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Leroy (Bernetta), Ronnie (Sue), and Charlie (Ruth); four sisters, Norma (Tom) Mehringer, Carolyn (James) Auffart, Becky Schroeder, and Cindy (Bruce) Rosbottom; and one grandchild, Kaira Elise Schroeder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James “Jim” Anthony Schroeder will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

