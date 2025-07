Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools will open registration for the 2025-2026 school year on July 17. Families are encouraged to complete the registration process online.

For more information and to access the registration portal, visit https://www.gjcs.k12.in.us/academics/back-to-school.

Those needing assistance with registration can receive help on July 24 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Jasper Elementary School.