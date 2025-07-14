The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for I-69 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Friday, July 18, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 near Petersburg. Lane closures will occur between mile marker 53 to mile marker 54.

These alternating lane closures will allow for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project to be performed. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather.

Lane closures will occur in both north and southbound lanes of travel. One lane of traffic will remain open in work zones. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.