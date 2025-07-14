The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for U.S. 41 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 21, crews will close the passing lanes of U.S. 41 near Patoka. These lane closures will occur near the Patoka River.

Lane closures will allow for crossovers to be constructed for a future bridge project. Work to construct the crossovers is anticipated to last through the end of September, depending on the weather.

Lane closures will occur in both north and southbound lanes of travel. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.