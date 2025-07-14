The Dubois County 4-H Fair has officially kicked off today, July 14, and will continue until Friday, July 18. Guests from all around Dubois County and beyond can gather with friends and family to enjoy a week of activities, entertainment, food, drink, and more 4-H fun for people of all ages!

On Monday, July 14, there are goat and swine shows/showmanships in the morning followed by the Junior & Senior English Horse Show and Flat Drags (admission is $10) in the evening. In between there will be the appearance of Dan the Balloon Guy for a Magic Show and more as well as Glitter Stencils by Ruth and Karen Kovich Caricature.

On Tuesday, July 15, the day kicks off with the rabbit show with showmanship in the morning, then in the afternoon there is the poultry/ducks/turkey/pigeon show followed by the Touch-a-Truck later that evening as well as the sheep show/showmanship. Then returning that evening is Karen Kovich Caricature and Glitter Stencils by Ruth. In addition to the previously listed activities, there will be a Hunter Education Range that evening along with the Kiddie Pedal Pull and the Junior Gaming Horse Show.

On Wednesday, July 16, there is the beef show and showmanship in the afternoon to early evening in the wake of a presentation by Silly Safaris and then another Hunter Education Range. Continuing that evening is the Senior Gaming Horse Show, Garden Tractor Pull, as well as Face Painting by Ranger Cheer and yet another appearance of Silly Safaris.

On Thursday, July 17, the day will start off bright and early with the 4-H Fishing Contest in the morning. Happening shortly after that is the 4-H Dog Obedience Judging/Agility, and about thirty minutes after noon is the Supreme Livestock Showmanship. After an afternoon of enjoying rides and good food, guests can then gather at the GSA for a game of Tug of War that evening.

On Friday, July 18, the 4-H Exhibit buildings open from the morning to the early evening as well as a visit from the Huntingburg Library from morning to noon. The Jasper Public Library will also make an appearance this day at the fair, and leading to the evening will be the Horse and Pony, the 4-H Awards Ceremony Program, another appearance of Dan the Balloon Guy, and the Antique and Farm Stock.

Then, on Saturday, July 19, the Animal and 4-H Exhibition Check-out will begin in the morning, and the fair’s various activities will conclude with the Pro Farm, OTVPA, and Truck Pull that evening (Admission is $10).

For more information, visit the official Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds website at https://duboiscountyfairgrounds.com/2025-fair-schedule/