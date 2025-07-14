Linda F. Wilz, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:22 a.m. on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Evansville, Indiana, on August 5, 1949, to Robert H. and Esther C. (Keil) Hurm. She married Edward J. Wilz on February 7, 1975, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Edward preceded her in death on May 5, 2022.

Linda was a Boonville High School graduate.

She worked for various travel agencies for many years and finished her career out as an independent owner at VIP Travel in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, their parish council, and helped in the prayer shawl ministry.

Linda enjoyed crafts and crocheting.

She is survived by her three children: Denise Eastridge (Bryan Scott), Taswell; John (Kathryn) Wilz, Jasper; Richard (Amber) Wilz, Jasper; eight grandchildren: Madison (Cody) Fish, Kaitlyn Eastridge and fiancé Gavin Coleman, Mason, Ian, Emmett, Bryce, Reese, and Libby Wilz, and sister, Pam (Tom) Miller.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Hurm, sisters: Betty Hack and Rita Behagg.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Linda F. Wilz will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

